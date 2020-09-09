Daphne quarterback, TCU recruit scores Week 3’s Player of the Week award

(WKRG) — This week, we are inside the locker room at Daphne High School, the home of the Trojans, to present the Zaxby’s WKRG News 5 Player of the Week award. The Trojans are coming off an impressive victory over the Fairhope Pirates to win the Jubilee Cup. Trent Battle had an awesome game at quarterback. He threw three touchdown passes, ran for another, leading his team to victory. Mr. Hudson Sanderfur from Zaxby’s is here with us to make the presentation.

“Congratulations buddy, you had an awesome game and we are very happy for you, good luck the rest of the season,” Sanderfur said.

Congratulations, Trent!

“We kind of knew what we were getting into going into the game, we knew it would be a tough game, we knew that that’s a great team over there and we had to respect them and give them all the pros due. We had a really good week of preparation and I feel like we knew what we were going to get going into it,” Battle said.

“He’s done great for us this year, we were always excited to see his senior year, expectations are high for him around here so we’re going to see what he can get done,” Daphne coach Kenny King said.

“That’s the plan, I’m pretty much hard committed to TCU. I plan on early enrolling in early January and graduating in December, and right now I’m just focused on executing and winning games,” Battle said.

