Crimson Tide recruit wins Zaxby’s Player of the Week award for Week 2

Player of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian snapped UMS-Wright’s 34-game win streak last Friday night thanks to Deontae Lawson, who’s this week’s Zaxby’s WKRG Player of the Week. On defense, Lawson had 24 tackles, on offense he rushed for 75 yards. He picked up a first down running 51 yards on a fake punt from the Leopards own 4-yard line and ended the 25-to-24 overtime victory scoring the game-clinching 2-point conversion. Deontae has verbally committed to Alabama and Nick Saban.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories