Crimson Tide recruit wins Zaxby’s Player of the Week award for Week 2

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian snapped UMS-Wright’s 34-game win streak last Friday night thanks to Deontae Lawson, who’s this week’s Zaxby’s WKRG Player of the Week. On defense, Lawson had 24 tackles, on offense he rushed for 75 yards. He picked up a first down running 51 yards on a fake punt from the Leopards own 4-yard line and ended the 25-to-24 overtime victory scoring the game-clinching 2-point conversion. Deontae has verbally committed to Alabama and Nick Saban.
LATEST STORIES
- OCSO: Reported stolen car in Crestview found in Choctawhatchee Bay
- Newborn left in hot vehicle at Florida home dies
- Nebraska man’s passionate rant on boneless chicken wings goes viral
- Renters and landlords react to new policy that halts evictions
- Newsfeed Now: Baby born during Hurricane Laura; Magician takes to the sky