Crimson Tide recruit wins Zaxby’s Player of the Week award for Week 2

(WKRG) -- This week, we are on the campus of Fairhope High School. We are in the indoor facility to present our WKRG News 5 Zaxby's Player of the Week award.

What an effort by the Pirates last Thursday night as they picked up a big win over the Spanish Fort Toros! Riley Leonard had quite a night, accounting for five touchdowns, he threw for two, ran for two and also caught a touchdown pass!