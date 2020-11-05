Baker linebacker Dwayne Williams helps Hornets get back to playoffs

(WKRG) — This week, we’re on the campus of Baker High School with the Hornets honoring our Player of the Week, linebacker Dwayne Williams. His stellar defensive effort helped the Hornets get back to the playoffs.

“It was a great game for him,” said Steve Normand, Baker head coach. “3 interceptions, 5 tackles for a loss but great thing is because of him we’re in the playoffs. That’s huge.”

So what goes through Dwayne’s mind when he gets to score?

“My heart was racing. I just wanted to get straight to the end zone.. couldn’t be tackled,” Dwayne said.

Normand said having someone like Dwayne at linebacker is a huge asset to the Hornets when they face Auburn.

“They’re a great team, but it helps when you have someone that’s unselfish like him. That’s huge,” Normand said.

“I was so happy. This is a good opportunity.. they’re a good opponent,” Dwayne said.

