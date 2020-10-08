Alabama linebacker commit wins Player of the Week award

(WKRG) — This week, we are at Ladd Peebles Stadium, the home of the Williamson Lions, to present our Zaxby’s Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Week award.

The Williamson Lions are coming off their fifth victory of the season, and Robert Woodyard had quite a game on both sides of the ball. On defense, he had 12 solo tackles to go with a couple of assists. On offense had four catches, two of them were for touchdowns.

Cam Belotte from Zaxby’s was there to make the presentation.

“Great game Robert, we want to congratulate you on behalf of Zaxbys,” Belotte said.

“It felt good to be honest, we came to play, I came with a chip on my shoulder, thinking we couldn’t beat them, but I knew we could beat, I feel like i can beat anybody.” Woodyard said.

“I think Robert is not filed in the category of athlete. He’s a football player. You are looking at 220-pound running linebacker, SEC calibre linebacker that can line up at wideout and out run you, run routes, he just has a high level of football intellegence,” Williamson Coach Dedrick Sumpter said.

“I enjoy doing this to help the team, and I just make sure I drink a lot of water,” Woodyard said.

“He’s a typical Nick Saban linebacker, that’s what he is, that is exactly what he is, a special-caliber football player,” Sumpter said.

Woodyard is a junior at Williamson and he has already committed to Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

