MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Voting is open in our Play of the Year poll!

This year, your choices are:

Elberta’s Brady Krueger TD Pass (Week 1)

Leroy’s Xavier Jones TD catch (Week 8)

Fairhope’s Riley Leonard TD Scramble (Week 11)

Voting will close Sunday, December 6th. The winner of our Play of the Year award will be announced during our ‘Virtual FNFF Banquet Week’ that begins December 14th.