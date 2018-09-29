Play of the Week

VOTE NOW: FNFF Play of the Week (Week 6)

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 10:49 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 10:49 PM CDT

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Voting is now open!

Vote for your favorite play from this week's Friday Night Football Fever.

Your choices are:

  • Cottage Hill Christian's Samario Rudolph Touchdown
  • Robertsdale's Romaro Settles 95-Yard TD
  • Mary G Montgomery's Trick Play

CLICK HERE to vote.

Voting closes Sunday at 6:00 p.m. Winner announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center