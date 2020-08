MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Voting is open for our Play of the Week.

This week your choices are:

Theodore’s Ryheem Quinney

Elberta’s Brady Krueger TD pass to Drew Ray

UMS-Wright’s Trey Singleton TD Pass to Colby Stafford

Click here to vote! Voting closes Sunday at 3:00. The winner will be announced on Sports Overtime.