(WKRG) — We’ve made it to Week 9 of Friday Night Football Fever, and this week, your choices for Play of the Week are:
• Faith Academy’s Peyton Bell
• Daphne quarterback Trent Battle
• Fairhope’s Ramon Bradley
Watch the plays in the video above and pick your choice for Week 9’s Play of the Week below:
- Endangered/missing child alert issued for two Pascagoula children
- Study: Saturday is the safest day of the week for Halloween
- FNFF Play of the Week (Week 9)
- FNFF Fan Cam: Mobile Christian
- FNFF Mascot of the Week: St. Paul’s