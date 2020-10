Vote now for your favorite play from Friday Night Football Fever!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Vote now for your favorite play from Friday Night Football Fever!

online polls JavaScript is disabled!

This week your choices are:

Foley’s Perry Thompson

Leroy’s Xavier Jones

Daphne’s Veontai Williams

Voting closes Sunday at 3:00 pm, with the winner announced Sunday on Sports Overtime.