TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) – Pinson Valley beat Spanish Fort 23-13 Friday night to win the 6A State Championship.

Brendon Byrd scored two touchdowns in the first half for Spanish Fort, as the Toros lead 13-10 at halftime.

Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry scored the go-ahead touchdown with 9:15 left in the fourth quarter. McKinstry’s 52-yard score proved to be the game winner for Pinson Valley.

The Indians shutout the Toros in the second half in the final game of the Super 7’s.

