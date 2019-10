BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) - While News 5 did not get to go on a Hurricane Hunters flight through Tropical Storm Nestor, Caroline Carithers got the behind the scenes tour of the aircraft and the inside scoop on the life of a Hurricane Hunter.

The goal of the Hurricane Hunters is to get data directly from the storm to the National Hurricane Center (mainly pressure and windspeed at flight level and surface). From there, the NHC releases it to the media and public.