FNFF Pep Rally: Cottage Hill Christian
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Cottage Hill Christian Warriors put their undefeated record on the line Friday night against Bayside Academy.
Bayside vs. Cottage Hill Christian was also our Mobile Game of the Week.
