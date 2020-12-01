Mobile Christian’s Deontae Lawson named Butkus Award semifinalist

Lawson is a 4-star recruit currently committed to Alabama.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Christian’s Deontae Lawson has been named a Butkus Award semifinalist.

The award is given annually to the top linebacker at the collegiate and high school levels.

Lawson is a 4-star recruit currently committed to Alabama. He’s widely considered one of the top recruits in the state of Alabama.

Finalists will be announced December 7th, and the winners will be announced December 22nd.

The full list of semifinalist is below:

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, Mobile, Ala.

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.

Branden Jennings, Sandalwood, Jacksonville, Fla.

Terrence Lewis, Northwestern, Miami, Fla. Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Ga.

Zavier Carter, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga. Chief Borders, Heard County, Carrollton, Ga.

Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Smael Mondon, Paulding County, Dallas, Ga.

Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette, Ind.

Jake Ratzlaff, Rosemount Senior, Rosemount, Minn.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.

Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jonesborough, Tenn.

Junior Colson, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, Texas

Naquan Brown, Ocean Lakes , Virginia Beach, Va.