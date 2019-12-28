Mobile Christian’s Deontae Lawson commits to Alabama

Lawson chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and others.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another linebacker from Mobile.

Last week, Theodore linebacker Demouy Kennedy signed with the Crimson Tide. Friday night, Mobile Christian linebacker Deontae Lawson announced his commitment to Alabama.

Lawson is a four-star linebacker in the class of 2021. He was a leader on defense for the Leopards this season, and was used as a wildcat running back at times on offense.

Lawson is ranked as the 8th prospect in Alabama in the 2021 class according to recruiting service 24/7 Sports.

Former Mobile Christian star Eric Poellnitz is currently on the Crimson Tide’s roster.