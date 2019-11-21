Mobile Christian prepares for another playoff matchup with Gordo

The Leopards will host the Gordo Green Wave Friday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “They’re the type of team you expect to see this time of the year,” said Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell.

Friday night will mark the fourth year in a row the Gordo Green Wave and Mobile Christian Leopards will battle in the AHSAA playoffs. The Leopards have won two of the last three meetings.

“It’s been a great rivalry, every game we’ve played has been a great game,” said Cottrell. “It will be another tight game on Friday night.”

The Green Wave beat Mobile Christian 20-17 last season here in Mobile. Gordo is lead by sophomore quarterback Tanner Baily, who already holds offers from LSU, Michigan, Tennessee and others.

Gordo vs. Mobile Christian is one of seven playoff matchups Friday night featuring Region 1 teams.