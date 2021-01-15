McGill-Toolen introduces Norman Joseph as new football coach

Joseph most recently was a high school coach in Baton Rouge. He served as Catholic High's offensive coordinator.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday, McGill-Toolen named Norman Joseph as their new head football coach. Joseph replaces Earnest Hill, who left in December to become the running backs coach at South Alabama.

Joseph most recently was a high school coach in Baton Rouge. He served as Catholic High’s offensive coordinator. Joseph also has college coaching experience, with stops at Louisiana College, Belhaven and Mississippi College.

“As a college coach, when I was at Mississippi College and Belhaven, we recruited Mobile heavily,” said Coach Joseph. “We had a lot of Mobile players that played for us, they were perfect fits. What a great opportunity to be a part of that now.”

McGill was 7-3 last year under Coach Hill.