Mascot of the Week: Saraland High School Spartans

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday Night Football Fever presents a new Mascot of the Week. This week we’re celebrating the Saraland High School Spartans.

The Spartans started the season with two tough losses, but have since bounced back with three consecutive wins, including a 34 to 28 victory over Baldwin County and a 31 to 0 route of Blount.

Saraland goes head-to-head with Davidson Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

