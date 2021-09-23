Mascot of the Week: Saraland High School Spartans

SPONSORED CONTENT: Mascot of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday Night Football Fever presents a new Mascot of the Week. This week we’re celebrating the Saraland High School Spartans.

The Spartans started the season with two tough losses, but have since bounced back with three consecutive wins, including a 34 to 28 victory over Baldwin County and a 31 to 0 route of Blount.

Saraland goes head-to-head with Davidson Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

You’ll find all your local high school highlights only on WKRG News 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories