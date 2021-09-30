Mascot of the Week: Mobile Christian Leopards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– We head to Leopard Country to put the Mobile Christian High School Leopard in the spotlight.

JB, the JBT Power Mascot feeling lots of school spirit thanks to the Mobile Christian Cheerleaders and our Mascot of the Week, Lily the Leopard!

You have to be asked to be the mascot at Mobile Christian, there are no tryouts and you cannot request to be the mascot.

The mascot’s identity is kept a secret until the end of the year. Sometimes the leopard’s name is Lily and sometimes it is Leo.

The football team is on the road this week playing Pensacola Catholic.