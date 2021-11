SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- A woman suspected of stealing a car spit in the face of a Saraland police officer while she was being arrested.

Saraland police say 23-year-old Charsey Crawford of Wilmer was arrested Thursday, Nov. 4, for first-degree theft of property. The charge stems from a motor vehicle theft that happened on Monday, Nov. 1, on Highway 45.