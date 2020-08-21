Friday Night Football Fever: Mascot of the Week

Mobile, Ala (WKRG) — Watch Friday Night Football Fever each Friday night at 10PM to see who WKRG Sports and JBT Power select as Mascot of the Week.
Fun Facts about JBT Power’s Mascot, JB Tractor:
- JB is a country boy who loves driving his Kioti tractor around his farm!
- JB is always ready for a dance off!
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus heightening stress at Mobile Metro Jail
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
- VIDEO: Lack of masks, social distancing at Fairhope-Spanish Fort football game getting national attention
- Jackson County declares Local Emergency Tropical Storm Laura and TD 14
- Baldwin County Superintendent says “two tropical systems” may cause schools, athletic contests to cancel next week