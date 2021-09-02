FNFF Mascot of the Week: St. Michael

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the third week of the high school football season and we’re excited to welcome another Mascot of the Week!

This week WKRG is proud to feature the St. Michael Catholic High School Cardinal, known as “Cardi!” The Cardinal was chosen for St. Michael by the elementary school students in Baldwin County Catholic Schools in 2016.

This is the Cardinals’ 4th year competing in high school athletics and Cardi has been good luck to St. Michael student-athletes so far. The Cardinals have already captured two state championships, in boy’s cross country and cheerleading.