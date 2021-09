MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Mascot of the Week is Murphy High School’s Panther, affectionately known as “Big Murph!”

Murphy High School is home of the Panthers and the student body chose it’s mascot in 1926.

The school prominently displays a panther statue in front of the school — which was dedicated to 2002 Murphy graduate Brad Faircloth who lost his life in 2004 serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Murphy hosts Mary G Montgomery this week at Ladd Stadium.