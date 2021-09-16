FNFF Mascot of the week: Mary G. Montgomery

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s another week of the high school football season and another exciting Mascot of the Week selection! This week, JBT Power’s mascot “JB” took a visit to Mary G. Montgomery High School to honor the Viking!

MGM’s Viking is named “Thor” and she has been the school’s beloved mascot for 56 years! Thor has won many, many awards while representing her school.

Fun fact: MGM is named after Mrs. Mary Montgomery — a former student, teacher and administrator in the Mobile County Public School System for 40 years.

This Friday, MGM hosts Baker in a 7A Region 1 matchup!