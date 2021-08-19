FNFF Mascot of the Week: Bayside Academy

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football is back and Bayside Academy is kicking off this year’s Mascot of the Week!

Bayside Academy is home of the Admirals! The team opens the season Friday, August 20th at 7PM against Escambia County. The well-known Admiral will be out loud and proud at Freedom Field on Friday night.

The Admiral has been Bayside Academy’s beloved mascot since 2010. The mascot uniform is worn each year by a student at Bayside. In fact, Meagan Daves holds the record for the most years as the Bayside mascot. Daves, a 2017 Bayside graduate, proudly served as the Admiral for 5 years! Another fun fact, every Admiral at Bayside has been a woman! Girl power!

The Admiral is the highest ranked personnel in the Navy, making it a perfect mascot for Bayside Academy as the school is located on the bay. The Admiral is well-known away from schools grounds, as well, having made two Senior Bowl appearances!