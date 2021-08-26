FNFF Mascot of the Week: Baldwin County

(WKRG) — Another week of high school football, another WKRG News 5 Mascot of the Week!

This week we are featuring Baldwin County’s Tilly the Tiger as our Mascot of the Week! Tilly has been the mascot for three years and has lived in Baldwin County her entire life!

Tilly loves representing her school and showing off her school spirit! She helped cheer on the Baldwin County football team to a 34-0 season-opening win over Mary G. Montgomery last week!

Tilly and the Tigers will take this week off before traveling to Blount next week to begin 6A Region 1 play!

