Hudspeth has 26 years of college football coaching experience and won four bowl games.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Louisiana-Lafayette and Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth has been named the new head coach of the Gulf Shores Dolphins.

The school announced the hire Friday in a press conference.

Hudspeth has 26 years of college football coaching experience and won four bowl games. He also led his teams to four conference titles.