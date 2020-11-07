Local second round AHSAA football playoff matchups

The second round of the AHSAA football playoffs will kick off Friday, November 13th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The march to the Super 7’s continues for a number of our local teams.

7A

Central Phenix City vs. Theodore

Daphne vs. Auburn

6A

Helena vs. Spanish Fort

Saraland vs. Lee (Cramton Bowl)

Eufaula vs. Blount

5A

Selma vs. St. Paul’s

Faith Academy vs. Demopolis

Pike Road vs. UMS

4A

Mobile Christian vs. American Christian

3A

Thomasville vs. TR Miller

2A