Local second round AHSAA football playoff matchups

High School Football

The second round of the AHSAA football playoffs will kick off Friday, November 13th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The march to the Super 7’s continues for a number of our local teams.

7A

  • Central Phenix City vs. Theodore
  • Daphne vs. Auburn

6A

  • Helena vs. Spanish Fort
  • Saraland vs. Lee (Cramton Bowl)
  • Eufaula vs. Blount

5A

  • Selma vs. St. Paul’s
  • Faith Academy vs. Demopolis
  • Pike Road vs. UMS

4A

  • Mobile Christian vs. American Christian

3A

  • Thomasville vs. TR Miller

2A

  • Leroy vs. Geneva County
  • Clarke County vs. Isabella

