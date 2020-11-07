Local second round AHSAA football playoff matchups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The march to the Super 7’s continues for a number of our local teams.
The second round of the AHSAA football playoffs will kick off Friday, November 13th.
7A
- Central Phenix City vs. Theodore
- Daphne vs. Auburn
6A
- Helena vs. Spanish Fort
- Saraland vs. Lee (Cramton Bowl)
- Eufaula vs. Blount
5A
- Selma vs. St. Paul’s
- Faith Academy vs. Demopolis
- Pike Road vs. UMS
4A
- Mobile Christian vs. American Christian
3A
- Thomasville vs. TR Miller
2A
- Leroy vs. Geneva County
- Clarke County vs. Isabella