Local first-round AHSAA football playoff matchups

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ahsaa-state-championship_288465

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The AHSAA football playoffs start next Friday, November 6th.

7A

  • Enterprise vs. Theodore
  • Prattville vs. Daphne
  • Fairhope vs. Central-Phenix City
  • Baker vs. Auburn

6A

  • McAdory vs. Spanish Fort
  • Northridge vs. Saraland
  • McGill-Toolen vs. Hillcrest
  • Blount vs. Hueytown

5A

  • Talladega vs. St. Paul’s
  • Sylacauga vs. Faith Academy
  • UMS-Wright vs. Holtville
  • Satsuma vs. Central-Clay County

4A

  • Anniston vs. Williamson
  • Cherokee County vs. Mobile Christian
  • Jackson vs. Jacksonville
  • Vigor vs. Handley

3A

  • Dadeville vs. TR Miller
  • Pike County vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen
  • Flomaton vs. Trinity Presbyterian
  • Bayside vs. Montgomery Catholic

2A

  • LaFayette vs. Leroy
  • Randolph County vs. Clarke County
  • St. Luke’s vs. BB Comer (St. Luke’s forfeits)
  • JU Blacksher vs. Lanett

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories