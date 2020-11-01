Local first-round AHSAA football playoff matchups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The AHSAA football playoffs start next Friday, November 6th.
7A
- Enterprise vs. Theodore
- Prattville vs. Daphne
- Fairhope vs. Central-Phenix City
- Baker vs. Auburn
6A
- McAdory vs. Spanish Fort
- Northridge vs. Saraland
- McGill-Toolen vs. Hillcrest
- Blount vs. Hueytown
5A
- Talladega vs. St. Paul’s
- Sylacauga vs. Faith Academy
- UMS-Wright vs. Holtville
- Satsuma vs. Central-Clay County
4A
- Anniston vs. Williamson
- Cherokee County vs. Mobile Christian
- Jackson vs. Jacksonville
- Vigor vs. Handley
3A
- Dadeville vs. TR Miller
- Pike County vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen
- Flomaton vs. Trinity Presbyterian
- Bayside vs. Montgomery Catholic
2A
- LaFayette vs. Leroy
- Randolph County vs. Clarke County
- St. Luke’s vs. BB Comer (St. Luke’s forfeits)
- JU Blacksher vs. Lanett