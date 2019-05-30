Local Athletes Give Back by Feeding the Homeless
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A group of current college football stars and rising high school athletes took time on Thursday afternoon to feed the homeless in Mobile.
"It just feels good to give back. It teaches me to not take stuff for granted," said UMS-Wright running back Symon Smith.
"Knowing that we have so much love for our city, we're not just athletes, that's one thing that Coach Terrance stresses is that it's about more than just ourselves. As much as we can give back when we're not playing ball we can, it comes from the heart," said Southern University wide receiver and former McGill-Toolen standout Brandon Hinton.
No matter what jersey they wear on Friday and Saturday night, these guys will always remember where they came from.
"It's really humbling because you know where you came from, and you know what you stand for. We're just helping out the less fortunate and the community," said St. Paul's lineman and Auburn commit Daniel Foster-Allen.
