Jason Brooks signs with South Alabama, excited to play for Kane Wommack

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Ever since we got coach Kane Wommack I’ve been smiling,” said Jason Brooks.

Mobile Christian cornerback and special teams star Jason Brooks officially signed with South Alabama on Wednesday.

The three-star athlete said he’s excited to be a part of coach Wommacks’ first recruiting class at South Alabama.

“I FaceTimed him yesterday and we talked about how he wanted to build relationships and how he’s going to come in and change the program. I just can’t wait,” said Brooks.

Hailing from our home city of Mobile! #JagNation we would like to introduce to you our newest electrifying addition at WR and CB.



Welcome to the family @JasonBrookss1!#NSD21 | #MOBSquadXXI pic.twitter.com/OpMzIECw0Y — South Alabama Football (@WeAreSouth_FB) December 16, 2020

Brooks is set to join former Mobile Christian star Keith Gallmon in the Jaguars secondary.

“To have a guy like Keith, a guy from Mobile Christian, it’s someone I already have a relationship with. It’s a great thing. Learning and working out with him will be a great thing,” said Brooks.

