Girl’s high school flag football growing in Northwest Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A few weeks ago, the AHSAA sanctioned girl’s flag football as a high school sport. The plan is for teams to start playing this fall.

Flag football however is already a popular, sanctioned high school sport in Florida.

“When we started, we had about 35 girls try out,” said Pace flag football coach Christopher Raggard. “Last year, in the shortened season, we had about 45 girls tryout. This year, we had about 60 girls tryout. We’re seeing that progression from when we started to three years in.”

Raggard says it wasn’t difficult to get girls interested in joining the team when Pace started its program a few years ago.

“A lot of girls want to play football, but at the same time they aren’t sure they’d be accepted. This gives them the opportunity to get out there and play,” said coach Raggard.

The rules are a little different than traditional football, but the core of the game remains the same.

“It’s a little bit different in terms of scoring, but a lot of the same aspects of football still come into play,” said coach Raggard.

Raggard also said he’s willing to help coaches in Alabama this fall get their teams started.

The AHSAA plans to start flag football this fall, with the championship game being played during the Super 7’s.