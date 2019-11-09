Friday Night Football Fever Week 12, Round 1 Playoffs final scores

High School Football

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FINAL SCORES: Round 1 Playoffs

TeamFinal Score
1Dale County7
UMS Wright51
2Enterprise10
McGill-Toolen35
3Prattville
Theodore
4Sidney Lanier14
St. Paul’s20
5Spanish Fort
Dothan
6Opp28
Flomaton58
7New Smyrna Beach
Escambia High School
8Henderson0
Faith31
9GW Long31
Cottage Hill0
10Murphy0
Auburn33
11Fairhope7
Central-Phenix City45
12Park Crossing
Saraland
13Blount6
Eufala35
14Greenville
Citronelle
15Jackson29
Rehobeth7
16Vigor6
Valley21
17Alabama Christian
Hillcrest Evergreen
18Andalusia24
Trinity6
19Williamson6
Montgomery Catholic24
20Geneva36
Mobile Christian49
21Bayside Academy21
Providence Christian42
22TR Miller25
Pike County13
23Daleville8
Lery37
24JU Blacksher
Abbeville
25Chickasaw19
Ariton40
26Georgianna6
Sweetwater53
27Florala18
Millry48
28Marengo
Elba
29Fruitdale
Brantley
30Jay
Northview
31Baker County
Pine Forest
32Washington
Mainland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories