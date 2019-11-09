Friday Night Football Fever Week 12, Round 1 Playoffs final scores

FINAL SCORES: Round 1 Playoffs
|Team
|Final Score
|1
|Dale County
|7
|UMS Wright
|51
|2
|Enterprise
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|35
|3
|Prattville
|Theodore
|4
|Sidney Lanier
|14
|St. Paul’s
|20
|5
|Spanish Fort
|Dothan
|6
|Opp
|28
|Flomaton
|58
|7
|New Smyrna Beach
|Escambia High School
|8
|Henderson
|0
|Faith
|31
|9
|GW Long
|31
|Cottage Hill
|0
|10
|Murphy
|0
|Auburn
|33
|11
|Fairhope
|7
|Central-Phenix City
|45
|12
|Park Crossing
|Saraland
|13
|Blount
|6
|Eufala
|35
|14
|Greenville
|Citronelle
|15
|Jackson
|29
|Rehobeth
|7
|16
|Vigor
|6
|Valley
|21
|17
|Alabama Christian
|Hillcrest Evergreen
|18
|Andalusia
|24
|Trinity
|6
|19
|Williamson
|6
|Montgomery Catholic
|24
|20
|Geneva
|36
|Mobile Christian
|49
|21
|Bayside Academy
|21
|Providence Christian
|42
|22
|TR Miller
|25
|Pike County
|13
|23
|Daleville
|8
|Lery
|37
|24
|JU Blacksher
|Abbeville
|25
|Chickasaw
|19
|Ariton
|40
|26
|Georgianna
|6
|Sweetwater
|53
|27
|Florala
|18
|Millry
|48
|28
|Marengo
|Elba
|29
|Fruitdale
|Brantley
|30
|Jay
|Northview
|31
|Baker County
|Pine Forest
|32
|Washington
|Mainland