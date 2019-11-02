Friday Night Football Fever Week 11 final scores

High School Football
FINAL SCORES:

TeamFinal Score
1Fairhope20
McGill-Toolen27
2Blount
Daphne
3Alma Bryant0
Murphy35
4Charles Henderson14
Baldwin County20
5Bayside44
Satsuma46
6St. Luke’s6
Cottage Hill62
7Saraland17
Spanish Fort16
8Pensacola Catholic
Milton
9Fruitdale
Red Level
10Wilcox Central
Marengo
11McIntosh
Choctaw County
12Leroy14
Millry35
13Sweet Water7
Pike County25
14RC Hatch
Keith
15Flomaton22
Southern Choctaw8
16TR Miller7
WS Neal6
17St. Michael
Elberta
18Escambia County
Francis Marion
19Monroe County
Excel
20Faith34
Lumberton14
21Demopolis
Jackson
22Leflore
Selma
23Wilcox Central
Marengo
24Gulf Shores
BC Rain
25St. Paul’s41
Robertsdale19
26Baker 36
Mary G. Montgomery0
27Enterprise
Theodore
28Tate
West Florida
29Pensacola7
Escambia52
30Clarke County14
Thomasville21
31Williamson18
Vigor0
32Foley3
Davidson13

