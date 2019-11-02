Friday Night Football Fever Week 11 final scores

FINAL SCORES:
|Team
|Final Score
|1
|Fairhope
|20
|McGill-Toolen
|27
|2
|Blount
|Daphne
|3
|Alma Bryant
|0
|Murphy
|35
|4
|Charles Henderson
|14
|Baldwin County
|20
|5
|Bayside
|44
|Satsuma
|46
|6
|St. Luke’s
|6
|Cottage Hill
|62
|7
|Saraland
|17
|Spanish Fort
|16
|8
|Pensacola Catholic
|Milton
|9
|Fruitdale
|Red Level
|10
|Wilcox Central
|Marengo
|11
|McIntosh
|Choctaw County
|12
|Leroy
|14
|Millry
|35
|13
|Sweet Water
|7
|Pike County
|25
|14
|RC Hatch
|Keith
|15
|Flomaton
|22
|Southern Choctaw
|8
|16
|TR Miller
|7
|WS Neal
|6
|17
|St. Michael
|Elberta
|18
|Escambia County
|Francis Marion
|19
|Monroe County
|Excel
|20
|Faith
|34
|Lumberton
|14
|21
|Demopolis
|Jackson
|22
|Leflore
|Selma
|23
|Wilcox Central
|Marengo
|24
|Gulf Shores
|BC Rain
|25
|St. Paul’s
|41
|Robertsdale
|19
|26
|Baker
|36
|Mary G. Montgomery
|0
|27
|Enterprise
|Theodore
|28
|Tate
|West Florida
|29
|Pensacola
|7
|Escambia
|52
|30
|Clarke County
|14
|Thomasville
|21
|31
|Williamson
|18
|Vigor
|0
|32
|Foley
|3
|Davidson
|13