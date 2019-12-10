Friday Night Football Fever End of the Year Awards

High School Football

Congratulations Theodore's Demouy Kennedy, our Player of the Year!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monday night was our Friday Night Footall Fever end of the year awards banquet.

The winners are posted below:

Coach of the Year

UMS Wright – Terry Curtis

Coach Curtis led the Bulldogs to 33-straight wins and three straight 4A state championships.

Player of the Year

Theodore – Demouy Kennedy

Play of the Year

The Murphy Miracle – Alex Howell and Tanaka Scott

Players of the Week

  • RICHARD BRINSON UMS Wright Preparatory School
  • JAYLN NASH W.P. Davidson High School
  • ALEX HOWELL Murphy High School
  • CALLIUN LACY Faith Academy School
  • KYLE HIPP Cottage Hill Christian Academy
  • RILEY LEONARD Fairhope High School
  • DEMOUY KENNEDY Theodore High School
  • LAMARCUS BROWN Mattie T. Blount High School
  • DAQUAN JOHNSON Flomaton High School
  • TRENT BATTLE Daphne High School
  • KARSON GREEN Satsuma High School

Congratulations to all our winners!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

