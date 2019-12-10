Friday Night Football Fever End of the Year Awards

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monday night was our Friday Night Footall Fever end of the year awards banquet.
The winners are posted below:
Coach of the Year
UMS Wright – Terry Curtis
Coach Curtis led the Bulldogs to 33-straight wins and three straight 4A state championships.
Player of the Year
Theodore – Demouy Kennedy
Play of the Year
The Murphy Miracle – Alex Howell and Tanaka Scott
Players of the Week
- RICHARD BRINSON UMS Wright Preparatory School
- JAYLN NASH W.P. Davidson High School
- ALEX HOWELL Murphy High School
- CALLIUN LACY Faith Academy School
- KYLE HIPP Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- RILEY LEONARD Fairhope High School
- DEMOUY KENNEDY Theodore High School
- LAMARCUS BROWN Mattie T. Blount High School
- DAQUAN JOHNSON Flomaton High School
- TRENT BATTLE Daphne High School
- KARSON GREEN Satsuma High School
Congratulations to all our winners!