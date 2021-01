Edenfield and Hudspeth coached together at North Alabama.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Last week, Gulf Shores named former Louisiana-Lafayette coach Mark Hudspeth as their new head football coach.

This week, the school added another former college coach to Hudspeth’s staff. Former South Alabama offensive coordinator Kenny Edenfield will be the Dolphins offensive coordinator next season.

Edenfield and Hudspeth coached together at North Alabama.