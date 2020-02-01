Former Mobile Christian star Troy Young enters transfer portal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Mobile Christian star Troy Young will be leaving the University of Arizona.
The safety tweeted on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.
Young played in all 12 games last season, making one start. He made 10 tackles and had one interception last year for the Wildcats.
A 2017 graduate of Mobile Christian, Young played safety, quarterback, wide receiver and running back for the Leopards. He ran for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior season.
Young will be entering his senior season, and will likely have to sit out next year after transferring.