Former Mobile Christian star Troy Young enters transfer portal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Mobile Christian star Troy Young will be leaving the University of Arizona.

The safety tweeted on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal.

I would like to thank the University of Arizona and all the coaches for the opportunity of a lifetime, to my teammates thank you for all the support and fun times it was a blessing playing beside you guys. After talking with my family I have decided to put myself into the portal. pic.twitter.com/O4R6haCmt6 — Troy Young (@YoungTroyy38) February 1, 2020

Young played in all 12 games last season, making one start. He made 10 tackles and had one interception last year for the Wildcats.

A 2017 graduate of Mobile Christian, Young played safety, quarterback, wide receiver and running back for the Leopards. He ran for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior season.

Young will be entering his senior season, and will likely have to sit out next year after transferring.