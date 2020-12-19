FNFF Player of the Year: Deontae Lawson

The linebacker will soon travel to Tuscaloosa to join Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, where he'll be teammates with last year's player of the year Demouy Kennedy.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Just days after signing with the University of Alabama, Mobile Christian’s Deontae Lawson was named our Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Year.

Lawson had 116 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles during his senior season with the Leopards. He is also a finalist for the High School Butkus Award, given to the top high school linebacker in the country.

“We were so happy to have him here, he’s such a leader,” said Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell. “As a coach you only have a few players like him during your career”

“It feels amazing, just knowing how much hard work I put in and now it’s paying off,” said Lawson.

The linebacker will soon travel to Tuscaloosa to join Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, where he’ll be teammates with last year’s player of the year Demouy Kennedy.

