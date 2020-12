More than 100,000 votes were cast for our 2020 Play of the Year.

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time ever, we opened up our Play of the Year to a fan vote. And we were blown away by the response.

More than 100,000 votes were cast for our 2020 Play of the Year. In the end, the Elberta Warriors received 65,890 votes. The winning play came from the first week of the season, Brady Krueger scrambling and finding Drew Ray, who broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Congratulations Elberta, our 2020 Friday Night Football Fever Play of the Year!