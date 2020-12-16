The school has been the Golden Bears since 1925.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – “This is so awesome, I’m so proud of the group of cheerleaders and our mascot for the hard work they’ve put in ,” said Amanda Givens.

It takes more than just sweet dance moves to be the Robertsdale Golden Bear.

The school has been the Golden Bears since 1925. During the 1970’s, two bear images were obtained from the Mobile Shipyard and used as decoration in the stadium. One is still there in the south end zone.

“When you’re from this area and from Robertsdale. You grow up loving the mascot and the team. It’s an integral part of our community,” said Givens.

When picking our first Friday Night Football Fever mascot of the year, the choice was easy. Congratulations Robertsdale, home of the Golden Bears.

