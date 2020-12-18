FNFF Coach of the Year: Steve Mask

Mask led the Saints to an undefeated season, culminating with a win over Pleasant Grove in the 5A State Championship Game.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – St. Paul’s Steve Mask is our 2020 Friday Night Football Fever Coach of the Year.

“It’s good to have something positive come out of 2020,” said Mask. “With all the things we had to live through, this is a fitting way to end it with a state championship. I can’t say enough about our kids, how they bought into the fact to stay safe and do the right thing.”

