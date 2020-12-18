MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – St. Paul’s Steve Mask is our 2020 Friday Night Football Fever Coach of the Year.
Mask led the Saints to an undefeated season, culminating with a win over Pleasant Grove in the 5A State Championship Game.
“It’s good to have something positive come out of 2020,” said Mask. “With all the things we had to live through, this is a fitting way to end it with a state championship. I can’t say enough about our kids, how they bought into the fact to stay safe and do the right thing.”
MORE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- FNFF Coach of the Year: Steve Mask
- Championship coach wins Friday Night Football Fever Coach of the Year Award
- Elberta High School football fans help their team take home the Friday Night Football Fever Play of the Year Award
- Early Signing Day produces big-name football recruits from Mobile signing letters of intent
- Robertsdale’s Golden Bear named Friday Night Football Fever Mascot of the Year