Five region one titles clinched heading into final week of regular season

Theodore, St. Paul's, Williamson and Spanish Fort clinched region titles this week.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Five region one titles have already been decided heading into the final week of the regular season.

Theodore beat Foley 49-17 on Friday to clinch the 7A Region 1 title.

The St. Paul’s Saints also finished 5A Region 1 play with a perfect 6-0 record, clinching the region title.

Williamson beat Mobile Christian 14-10 on Thursday at Ladd to clinch the 4A Region 1 title. And Spanish Fort beat McGill-Toolen 28-21 to clinch the 6A Region 1 title.

Friday also marked the first time the Toros ever beat the Yellow Jackets.

Leroy is currently in first place in 2A Region 1.

T.R. Miller also clinched the 3A Region 1 title with a 6-0 record in region play.

