MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile County Public School System announced Friday, Oct. 22, no further events will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, planned or otherwise.

MCPSS says its cutting ties — there will be no more football games or school system sanctioned events at Ladd, ever again. This is in the wake of five people being shot during the Williams versus Vigor game during the fourth quarter on Oct. 15. Two of those victims are still in the hospital, and the gunman is still at large.