FNFF Fan Cam: Battle of Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are ready for another sunny day ahead! It feels nice and comfortable with our temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning.

This afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with dry conditions. It wont feel steamy! There is no chance of rain today but tomorrow the moisture will return with a few afternoon showers and storms. We then have a wave of moisture heading towards our area by Monday.