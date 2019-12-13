Escambia Gators’ perfect season ends in 6A championship loss

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia High School Gators’ football team lost its first game of the season Thursday night, falling short in the Class 6A Championship.

The Gators’ lost the championship game against the Miami Central Rockets 62-27, according to the official Florida High School Athletic Association website. The Gators entered the game a perfect 14-0 on the season.

The FHSAA website says quarterback Av Smith finished with 356 yards passing, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Frank Peasant rushed 22 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns.