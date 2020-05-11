Deric Scott returns to Foley to coach the Lions

“Oh it’s very bittersweet, Vigor will always hold a special place for me,” said Scott. “I built great relationships there that you can’t put a value on.”

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – “The reception has been overwhelming, the community support has been outstanding,” said Foley football coach Deric Scott.

Coach Deric Scott is no stranger to the Foley Lions. Scott was an assistant coach at Foley for eight seasons before taking over as the head coach at Vigor.

“It’s an opportunity to rekindle some friendships and relationships. It’s a chance for a new start and a new vibe on where we want to go in the future,” said Scott.

Scott has now returned to Baldwin County to take over as the head coach at Foley. While it’s nice to be back, the move is bittersweet.

Scott helped turn the Vigor Wolves into a power at the 5A level, leading the Wolves to the state championship game in 2018. Coming to Foley, Scott sees some similarities between the two programs.

“There was a history of tradition and history of success. Then they went on a period where there wasn’t as much success as they were used to, and then I came into the picture. So there are some similarities,” said Scott.

As Coach Scott looks to build Foley into a perennial winner, he’s looking to the past to help shape his program.

“You have to find a way to channel back into the past and pull on some of these references and show kids that you can accomplish a lot from this background. You can accomplish your goals coming from Foley. You can get to a certain level if that’s what you want to attain coming from Foley, Alabama,” said Scott.