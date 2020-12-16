Deontae Lawson officially signs with Alabama

"This is a blessing, just to be here with how much work I put in, it's paying off but I have to keep working," said Lawson.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deontae Lawson is officially a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The four-star linebacker signed with Alabama Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a blessing, just to be here with how much work I put in, it’s paying off but I have to keep working,” said Lawson.

Lawson had over 100 tackles his senior season with Mobile Christian and is a finalist for the High School Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in the country.

Now, he’s ready to join Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m very excited, a little anxious, but I’m ready,” said Lawson.

