Deontae Lawson officially signs with Alabama

High School Football

"This is a blessing, just to be here with how much work I put in, it's paying off but I have to keep working," said Lawson.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deontae Lawson is officially a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The four-star linebacker signed with Alabama Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a blessing, just to be here with how much work I put in, it’s paying off but I have to keep working,” said Lawson.

Lawson had over 100 tackles his senior season with Mobile Christian and is a finalist for the High School Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in the country.

Now, he’s ready to join Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

“I’m very excited, a little anxious, but I’m ready,” said Lawson.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories