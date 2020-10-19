Davidson Warriors forfeit Tuesday game against Fairhope due to COVID-19

Mobile County Public Schools says about 20 players and two coaches are isolating after being in direct contact with the player.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Davidson Warriors will forfeit their Tuesday game against Fairhope after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Davidson head coach Rick Cauley hopes the Warriors can still play their game Saturday against Mary G Montgomery. That game is currently scheduled for 11 AM Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“We’ve been able to avoid COVID-19 for most of the year, but it’s inevitable that as people are resuming their regular activities, you’re going to have a case of it. We had a plan in place so we could be prepared. We are going to follow protocol and do what we’re supposed to do, and that is what is best for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Coach Cauley in a statement.