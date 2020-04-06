Daphne’s Trent Battle talks TCU commitment, adjusting to new normal

“It was getting to that time for me to make a decision and decide,” said Battle. “I wanted to take a last few visits in the spring but they got canceled due to the pandemic.”

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The coaches have been making a good connection with me, I’ve been on the phone with them almost every other day. Building a connection with the coaching staff was big for me and I feel like they did that,” said Daphne quarterback Trent Battle.

Daphne’s Trent Battle fulfilled a lifelong dream recently, committing to play football at TCU and getting a chance to play division one football. He said making the decision was easy, but the coronavirus pandemic altered some of his recruiting plans.

“It was getting to that time for me to make a decision and decide,” said Battle. “I wanted to take a last few visits in the spring but they got canceled due to the pandemic.”

Battle and his teammates are now adjusting to the new normal of online school, and wishing they could be out on the field together for their traditional spring practices.

“It’s definitely sad because juniors like me, who are going to be seniors, we won’t get to have our last spring practices,” said Battle.

And the lack of spring football could have a ripple effect for future football recruits.

“Some guys on the team it hurts them recruiting wise, it was supposed to be a big spring for them. But we’re still out there throwing at Trione Park,” said Battle.

Battle and the Trojans are making the best of this tough situation, and as his TCU coaches told him, all of this could be seen as practice for his future.

“You live and learn, there are ups and downs and you can use this as a learning tool. When I get to college now I’ll be able to balance football with online classes and things like that,” said Battle.