DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne wide receiver Travis Crum signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Wednesday. Crum was one of a number of Trojan athletes to sign letters of intent on National Signing Day.

Crum had interest from South Alabama, but chose to take his talents to the Bulldogs.

“I want to thank my parents for pushing me, and I want to thank my coaches,” said Crum.