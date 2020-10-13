Citronelle, MGM team up for memorable touchdown

Despite the lopsided score, both teams cheered Robinson on as he ran for the end zone.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Citronelle Wildcats beat Mary G Montgomery 20-8 on Monday night. But the most important play in the game came in the closing seconds.

Citronelle’s Hunter Robinson took a hand off and ran more than 50 yards for a touchdown. Despite the lopsided score, both teams cheered Robinson on as he ran for the end zone.

Robinson is a 10th grader with special needs in his second year playing football at Citronelle. The Wildcats said Mary G Montgomery’s coaching staff did a great job in helping with Robinson’s big moment.

